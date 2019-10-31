fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for November 1, 2019

Court Calendars for November 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—John Boychuck v Stanley Williams, 153 Melville St – William M Higgins 2—Goldenguest Shiferaw v Zulma Maderna, 187 Sixth St – John Nacca 3—Sylvester Solomon & Pauline Solomon v Donna Fountaine, 687 W Broad St – John Nacca – John Nacca 4—Aus & Ang Snead LLC v Shakiea Brown, 69 Alford St – ...

