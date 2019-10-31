fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded October 16, 2019

Deeds Recorded October 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded October 16, 2019                74   NOT PROVIDED KELLEY, TERRY M to PIERCE, ERIC et ano Property Address: 18 BURNCOAT WAY, PITTSFORD NY Liber: 12255 Page: 0540 Tax Account: 164.15-1-7 Full Sale Price: $243,000.00 ROC1 PROPERTIES LC to GAYLE-SHAW, MARCIA Property Address: 7 MARLOW STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12255 Page: 0396 Tax Account: 120.24-1-6 Full Sale Price: $64,000.00 WAGNER, ROBERTA B to ROBERTA G WAGNER IRREVOCABLE TRUST et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo