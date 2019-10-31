fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Democrats push impeachment rules package through House

Democrats push impeachment rules package through House

By: The Associated Press ALAN FRAM and MATTHEW DALY October 31, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — Democrats pushed a package of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump through a sharply divided House Thursday, the chamber's first formal vote in a fight that could stretch into the 2020 election year. The tally was 232-196, with all Republicans who voted opposing the resolution. Just two Democratic defectors joined ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo