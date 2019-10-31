fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded May 13, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded May 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 13, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BOUQUETS BY BONNIE 170 SOUTH MAIN STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 I|BONNIE|D|GOLDSMITH| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED LADSON, TRAE 254 MOHAWK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 BURTON, KADEJAH LATRICE 109 REDWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14615 FULTON, LATONIA DANNELL 50 KITTLEBERGER PARK, WEBSTER NY 14580 MCDONALD, LARRY C JR 135 ELMDORF AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 PRINCE, MARCELLOS 24 WEDGEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 BERGAN, JEREMIAH 440 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo