Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded July 8, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 8, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT LAUHORN, PAMELA Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC LICATA, JESSE Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA LOAN, KATELYN Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA MCCULLOUGH, KATHRYN Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC WOOD, CHAVETA M Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT ABU, JOLENE Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK BLAZE, SHANNON Favor: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC CRITTENDEN, LINDA Favor: ROCHESTER GAS AND ELECTRIC CORP DEMARIE, ...

