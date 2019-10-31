fbpx
Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded July 8, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 8, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, VILLAGE COURT BORK, ROY J 16 GRAVES STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 CANTRELL, MATTHEW S 543 RIGA MUMFORD ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 CAPUCILLI, DANNY M 113 BLACKMORE ROAD, CAMILLUS NY 13031 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 DAKE, JUSTIN P 499 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: BROCKPORT VILALGE COURT Amount: $125.00 DIEHL, CHARLIE H 3335 ...

