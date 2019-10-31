fbpx
Home / News / Judicial seats on the ballot Tuesday

Judicial seats on the ballot Tuesday

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2019 0

Voters on Tuesday will elect judges to state, county and city courts. Three candidates are running for two state Supreme Court seats. Justice Evelyn M. Frazee is retiring, while incumbent Matthew Rosenbaum will be on the Republican, Conservative, Libertarian, Independence, and Serve America Movement (SAM) party lines. Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Meredith A. Vacca is running ...

