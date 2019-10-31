fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Mortgages Recorded October 15, 2019

Mortgages Recorded October 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 15, 2019                142   NOT PROVIDED LANNI, RAYMOND MICHAEL JR Property Address: 54 KITTLEBERGER PARK, WEBSTER NY Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $5,558.89 14420 BACHER, ANDREY & BACHER, LAUREN Property Address: 76 WHITE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $127,538.00 STELL, ANTINETTE M G & STELL, KURT C Property Address: 9585 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $107,000.00 TENSLEY, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo