fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 16, 2019

Mortgages Recorded October 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 16, 2019                140   NOT PROVIDED 25-55 RUTTER STREET LLC & 25-55 RUTTER STREET LLC Property Address: 25-45 RUTTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $720,000.00 CYTRDELA LLC Property Address: 32 STROHM STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: GILLETTE, GLADYS Amount: $90,000.00 EDMONDS3 LLC Property Address: 616-620 THURSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: GILLETTE, GLADYS Amount: $112,000.00 GENESEE RESERVE SUPPLY INC & GENESEE RESERVE SUPPLY INC Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo