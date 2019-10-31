fbpx
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded May 10, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 10, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC MARTIN, ROBERT G Appoints: MARTIN, DAVID M SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION/USA Appoints: ROCHESTER ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY Appoints: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION  

