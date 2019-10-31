fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded May 13, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 13, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC CITIZENS BANK NA Appoints: CENLAR FSB DIFRANCESCO, JOSEPH Appoints: DIFRANCESCO, OLINDO LOUCKS, MICHAEL DERRICK Appoints: LOUCKS, DAVID MICHAEL PUTMAN, SAMUEL M Appoints: COLLINS, ELIZABETH K SMALL, ALMA E Appoints: ADAMS-REID, CHARMAINE

