State of Virginia sues Teva Pharmaceuticals over opioids

State of Virginia sues Teva Pharmaceuticals over opioids

October 31, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's attorney general filed a new lawsuit Thursday over the opioid crisis, even as the top government lawyers in some states are pushing to settle claims over powerful prescription painkillers. Mark Herring's suit alleges that Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, which is part of an Israel-based company, and Cephalon, a drug company bought by Teva ...

