fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Changes of venue in the internet age — implications of the Astacio matter

Changes of venue in the internet age — implications of the Astacio matter

By: Special to The Daily Record HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER and STEPHEN C. EDGETT November 1, 2019 0

Changes in venue in criminal trials — often “rare” in New York — may be more likely in the social media era as proliferating “posts” — generated in response to extra-judicial conduct by a defendant — create judicial uncertainty over the presumed impartiality of jury pools. In its recent decision in People v. Astacio, __ AD ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo