fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for November 4, 2019

Court Calendars for November 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMII JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—SEALED – Mitchell A Chait – Mitchell A Chait 2—Georgia Cuyler v Khadreda Graham, 264 Garson Ave – Mitchell A Chait 3—Open Properties LLC v Erica Givens, 103 Garson Ave – Mitchell A Chait 4—Nilsa M Bryant v Amanda Rivera, 43 Bartlett St – William C Dedes 5—Preserve Set LLC v James Beaty ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo