Home / News / D.C. lawyer Charles Cooper takes over Epstein-related libel suit vs. Dershowitz

D.C. lawyer Charles Cooper takes over Epstein-related libel suit vs. Dershowitz

By: The Washington Post Tom Jackman  November 1, 2019 0

Washington attorney Charles Cooper, who has represented two attorneys general and is enmeshed in the congressional investigation of President Donald Trump’s contacts with Ukraine, entered the libel case against Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz Thursday after another high-powered attorney, David Boies, was disqualified. Cooper will take over representation of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who allegedly was a ...

