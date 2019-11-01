fbpx
Fourth Department – Dog bite: Christopher P. v. Kathleen M.B.

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dog bite Aggressive play – Prior incident – Inadmissible hearsay Christopher P. v. Kathleen M.B. CA 18-02145 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action to recover damages for injuries that their daughter sustained during an interaction with the defendant’s dogs. The defendant appealed from the grant ...

