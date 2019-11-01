fbpx
Law enforcement gets money for body-worn cameras

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2019 0

Attorney General Letitia James was in Rochester on Friday to announce that the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have received more than $163,000 for the agencies’ body-worn camera (BWC) programs. The Rochester Police received $104,450 for 70 camera systems and 15 docking stations. The Sheriff’s Office got $59,694 for 30 camera systems and six docking ...

