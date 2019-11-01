fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Hosting seminar: Opinion 19-70

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Hosting seminar: Opinion 19-70

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Hosting seminar Not-for-profit – Financial education Opinion 19-70 Background: A full-time judge asks if he may organize a brown bag lunch-and-learn financial education seminar for his colleagues at a courthouse. The speaker will be a representative of the Society for Financial Awareness, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation. The seminar is free and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo