Home / News / Trump changes primary residence from New York to Florida

Trump changes primary residence from New York to Florida

By: The Associated Press November 1, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after he leaves the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York. Trump tweeted late Thursday that he cherished New York. But he added that “despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, ...

