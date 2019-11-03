fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded May 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 15, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CAMPUS TECH REPAIR 320 BROOKS AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 HENTZ, JACOB S & ROBERTS, ISAAC P 320 BROOKS AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14619  & CMC BOX 271211 500 JOSEPH C WILSON BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14627 TUNARI DRAFTING 40 KARRAT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14622 MONROE I|EMILY||FAHNER-VIHTELIC| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED JAMES, FUROW 620 AFFINITY LANE, GREECE NY 14616 CALI, THOMAS ...

