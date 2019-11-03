fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded May 16, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded May 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded May 16, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE WOOD WORKS BY ANTHONY 444 SAINT JOSEPH STREET, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14617 MONROE I|ANTHONY|L|CASCIANI| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED NERSINGER, MATTHEW DAVID 105 PINE STREET APARTMENT 1, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 POWELL, ANTHONY 58 RAEBURN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 ROSARIO, MICHAEL JOHN 194 BIDWELL TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 ROSARIO, MICHAEL JOHN 194 BIDWELL TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 ROBERTS, REBECA 50 ...

