Judgments Recorded July 8, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 8, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, VILLAGE COURT SCOTT, VASHTI A 79 MAIN STREET APARTMENT 3, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $240.00 SMITH, RUSSELL L PO BOX 103, KENT NY 14477 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 WILLIS, BRANDAN M 55 MAIN STREET APARTMENT 3, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00

