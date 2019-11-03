fbpx
Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded July 9, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 9, 2019

November 3, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 9, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALSTON, MICHELLE et ano 180 RAWLINSON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $10,493.71 BIN, NELSON R et al 314 SAINT CASIMIR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: MANTIS FUNDING LLC Attorney: ZACHTER PLLC Amount: $17,715.00 BRADLEY, DANIEL et ano 132 RAND STREET 1, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE ...

