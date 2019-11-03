fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 17, 2019

Mortgages Recorded October 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 17, 2019                65   NOT PROVIDED 491 ELMGROVE PARK LLC Property Address: 491 ELMGROVE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY Amount: $62,804.49 BAMF MANAGEMENT II LLC & BAMF MANAGEMENT II LLC Property Address: 61 STRATFORD PARK, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $297,500.00 14420 BIRGE, DANIELLE A & FENNELLY, DANIELLE A Property Address: 93 CAPEN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo