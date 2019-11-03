fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded May 14, 2019

November 3, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 14, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHAFFEE, ELEANOR Appoints: KELLOGG, MOLLIE CHETAN, ANKIT Appoints: SYDELNIK, SCOTT A GIANNAVOLA, MICHAEL A Appoints: ALEXANDER, KAREN P KELLOGG, LILLIAN MARIE Appoints: KELLOGG, MOLLIE WOLDEKRISTOS, EYOB Appoints: YOHANNES, TESFAMICAEL REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY GIANNAVOLO, F PATRICK Appoints: ALEXANDER, KAREN P

