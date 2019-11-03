fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded May 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 15, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOREK, JACQUELINE L Appoints: BOREK, JOHN W BOREK, JOHN W Appoints: BOREK, JACQUELINE L DESENS, DONNA E Appoints: BARCLAY, KATHLEEN HANLEY, RITA L Appoints: GOLDEN, CAROL E HART, GERALD D Appoints: HART, ORGINIA M RICHE, PETER P Appoints: JOSEPH, STERLYN

