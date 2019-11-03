fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded May 16, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 16, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOW, MILDRED F Appoints: BOW, LORI I FLORES, RUBEN Appoints: NEWMAN, LESLIE F JIMENEZ, THERESA ROSE Appoints: JIMENEZ, CHRISTOPHER D REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY HARVEY, ELIZABETH ANN LEATH Appoints: LARSON, BRIAN JOSEPH

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo