After decades visiting his parents in prison, this lawyer wants to be San Francisco's next DA

After decades visiting his parents in prison, this lawyer wants to be San Francisco’s next DA

By: The Washington Post Deanna Paul  November 4, 2019 0

SAN FRANCISCO - Chesa Boudin spared no time after deplaning the redeye from California. He inhaled the crisp fall air whipping his cheek through an open window and speeds away from the shore. Razor-wire fencing and a bright yellow sign come into view after a short drive from the Buffalo airport, welcoming visitors to the ...

