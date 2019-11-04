fbpx
Housing Authority secretary charged with fraud

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 4, 2019 0

The executive secretary of the Rochester Housing Authority (RHA) has been charged with defrauding, and conspiring to defraud, the Rochester Housing Charities (RHC) as well as with obstructing the government's investigation. Janis White, 58, of Rochester, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each charge. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate ...

