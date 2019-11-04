fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge temporarily blocks Trump order requiring would-be immigrants to prove they have health insurance

Judge temporarily blocks Trump order requiring would-be immigrants to prove they have health insurance

By: The Washington Post Yasmeen Abutaleb and Kayla Epstein  November 4, 2019 0

A federal judge on Saturday blocked a Trump administration rule requiring immigrants to prove they had insurance or could pay for medical care before they can obtain visas, but immigration attorneys and health officials said the block still does not alleviate confusion and uncertainty among existing and would-be immigrants. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo