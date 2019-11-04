fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / RIPLA awards are Dec. 12

RIPLA awards are Dec. 12

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2019 0

The Rochester Intellectual Property Law Association will recognize leaders in creativity at the Inventor of the Year awards on Dec. 12 at Casa Larga Vineyards. Since 1976, RIPLA has recognized as Distinguished Inventor of the Year an individual or team of individuals from upstate New York for their innovative technologies. The Distinguished Inventor of the Year honorees ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo