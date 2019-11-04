fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roger Stone trial set to start this week

Roger Stone trial set to start this week

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett, Spencer S. Hsu, and Manuel Roig-Franzia  November 4, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Roger Stone heads to trial this week in federal court, where prosecutors plan to dive back into an episode of political chicanery, alleged lies and conspiratorial texts that parallels the nascent impeachment inquiry into his longtime friend President Donald Trump. The trial of Stone, who has long cultivated a public image as a dirty ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo