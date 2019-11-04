fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Writer who accused Trump of sexual assault sues him for defamation

Writer who accused Trump of sexual assault sues him for defamation

By: The Washington Post Beth Reinhard  November 4, 2019 0

A writer and longtime women’s advice columnist on Monday sued President Donald Trump, accusing him of defaming her this summer after she claimed he sexually assaulted her two decades ago in an upscale New York City department store. E. Jean Carroll publicly described the alleged assault for the first time in June, in a published excerpt ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo