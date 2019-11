Crown Castle, the nation’s largest provider of communications infrastructure (towers, small cells, fiber) with more than 5,000 employees across the country, is seeking a junior or mid-level attorney for its Rochester office. This position would provide legal assistance and counseling regarding wireline and wireless customer contracts, service and vendor contracts, regulatory and corporate matters, and other areas.

For the full job listing and how

to apply go to https://recruiting2.ultipro. com/CRO1010CCUSA/JobBoard/ 74c30440-80fa-4099-8981- 2e10b7193d27/ OpportunityDetail? opportunityId=ea885c4a-a329- 461b-873b-dcbddd19f935.