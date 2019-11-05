fbpx
Court Calendars for November 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—Genesee Gateway Houses Inc v Israel Miranda, 185 Mt Hope Ave – William C Dedes – Legal Assistance of Wester New York 9:30 a.m. 1—Cedarwood Community Partners LP v Katrina Green, 2052 E Main St – Lacy Katzen LLP 2—Roc City Funding LLC v Rose Corsino, Leonor Nieves, et al, 38-40 Tacoma St ...

