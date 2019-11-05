fbpx
Deeds Recorded October 21, 2019

Deeds Recorded October 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded October 21, 2019                87   NOT PROVIDED AST, JULIA D et ano to DANG, MINH Property Address: 24 RAYNE DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12257 Page: 0429 Tax Account: 162.19-4-11 Full Sale Price: $145,000.00 FIVETWENTYFIVE EAST BROAD LLC et ano to ADVENTURE PLACE DEVELOPMENT LLC et ano Property Address: 15 MANHATTAN SQUARE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12257 Page: 0501 Tax Account: 121.33-1-4 Full Sale Price: $441,079.64 RICCELLI ENTERPRISES ...

