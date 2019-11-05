fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded May 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 17, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE ELLIOTT, RICHARD E 295 FEILDWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 FOY, MICHAEL 20590 NORTH SHORE DRIVE, ELKHART IN 46514 HAMEL, JENNIFER J 109 ASHWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 SUTTON, RANDAL B 218 QUESADA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 TAVOLINO, SHANE T 29 THAYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607

