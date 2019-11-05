fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 9, 2019

November 5, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 9, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BROWN, YVONNE C Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER CULMONE, ROBERT E Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION DOMICELLO, MICHAEL J Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT ROGERS, DENNIS JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SMITH, DESHAUN Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER TAGGART, RAASHID Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT RUCKER, MICHAEL Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ...

