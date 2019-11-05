fbpx
Justices struggle with copyright case involving pirate ship

Justices struggle with copyright case involving pirate ship

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN November 5, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is wrestling with a modern-day dispute involving the pirate Blackbeard's ship that went down off North Carolina's coast more than 300 years ago. The justices on Tuesday heard arguments in a copyright case over photos and videos that document the recovery of the Queen Anne's Revenge, discovered in 1996. The company that ...

