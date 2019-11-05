fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 21, 2019

Mortgages Recorded October 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 21, 2019                131   14420 DIEHL, CONSTANCE M & DIEHL, ROBERT S Property Address: 6465 LAKE ROAD SOUTH, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $150,000.00 VETERE, ROBERT J & VETERE, SHIRLEY A Property Address: 46 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $134,400.00 14428 CRANE, CHERYL M Property Address: 39 FAIRBANKS ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo