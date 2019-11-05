fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge’s secretary’s relatives: Opinion 19-72

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge’s secretary’s relatives: Opinion 19-72

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge’s secretary’s relatives Non-lawyers – First-degree relatives Opinion 19-72  Background: The inquiring judge previously issued a decision dismissing a lawsuit against a large public utility has now been asked to reconsider. While reviewing the motions, the judge realized that his secretary has two first-degree relatives who worked for the utility. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo