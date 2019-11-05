fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / These prosecutors won office vowing to fight the system; now, the system is fighting back

These prosecutors won office vowing to fight the system; now, the system is fighting back

By: The Washington Post Mark Berman  November 5, 2019 0

Prosecutors in Boston went to court days after the controversial “Straight Pride Parade” this summer with plans to drop some of the cases against counterprotesters, deeming one disorderly conduct charge “inappropriate.” When the judge pushed back, attempting to continue that prosecution over their objections, District Attorney Rachael Rollins publicly denounced him and appealed to the state’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo