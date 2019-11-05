fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / URMC agrees to $3M HIPAA settlement

URMC agrees to $3M HIPAA settlement

By: dcarter November 5, 2019 0

Unencrypted devices that were lost are at the center of a $3 million settlement the University of Rochester Medical Center has agreed to pay for violations of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA). The devices contained protected health information under HIPPA. URMC filed reports with the US Department of Health and Human Services’ ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo