Home / News / Bello unseats Dinolfo

Bello unseats Dinolfo

County Court Judge DeMarco ousted

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019 0

Democrat challenger Adam Bello unseated incumbent Republican Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo in Tuesday’s election. Bello, the current Monroe County Clerk, received 90,035 votes, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections, while Dinolfo got 84,569. Incumbent Republican Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley easily defeated Democrat challenger Shani Curry Mitchell. The unofficial vote ...

