Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for November 7, 2019

Court Calendars for November 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Capp Real Estate Development LLC v Norrissa Martin, 128 Rand St – Erin M Elsner 2—One Eleven NY LP v Mariela Figueroa, 21 Crombie St – Erin M Elsner 3—Death Star Ventures LLC v Bianca Bradley, 154 Emerson St – Erin M Elsner 4—Death Star Ventures LLC v Almashel Greene, 127 Emerson ...

