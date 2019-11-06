fbpx
Deeds Recorded October 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded October 22, 2019                72   14420 AK BROCKPORT INC to FRANCES II HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND COMPANY INC Property Address: 150 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12258 Page: 0255 Tax Account: 084.01-1-19.143 Full Sale Price: $95,456.00 BROCKPORT LAND ASSOCIATES II LLC to FRANCES II HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND COMPANY INC Property Address: BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12258 Page: 0259 Tax Account: 084.01-1-19.11 Full Sale ...

