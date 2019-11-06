fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded May 20, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded May 20, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 20, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SHANLEY, ASHLEY M 663 MCCALL ROAD APT 5, ROCHESTER NY 14616 ARMSTRONG, DONALD L 193 STOWELL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 REED-MACGREGOR, STACEY M 60 SMALL PINE CIRCLE, GREECE NY 14612 BYRON, EVELYN EILEEN 172 FULTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 OLIVAS, LORINDA L 45 CAMBRIDGE ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 WOJCIECHOWSKI, MARY SUSAN 1007 EAST LAKE ROAD, DUNDEE NY 14837 GOINS, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo