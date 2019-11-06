fbpx
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded May 22, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded May 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 22, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED LIPTROT, DESTENY LATRICE 1289 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 ANDERSON, CARMEN MELONY 57 MICHIGAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 HILL, STEVIE LAMAR 13 HARMONY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 WILLIAMS, NICHOLAS 24 WALNUT PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14622 MURRAY, CASSANDRA E 1751 STONE ROAD APT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14615 TROIDL, SYLVIA E 1531 BUFFALO ROAD LOT 25, ROCHESTER NY 14624

