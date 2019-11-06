fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge rejects Trump moral-objection rule for health care

Judge rejects Trump moral-objection rule for health care

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER November 6, 2019 0

NEW YORK — A federal judge on Wednesday struck down a new rule, not yet in effect, that allowed health care providers to refuse participation in abortions and other services on moral or religious grounds. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in New York said he was tossing out the rule in its entirety. The decision came ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo