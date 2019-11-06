fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 10, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT ANDERSON, SCOTT 22 JENNIE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 BLACKWELL, JAMES 190 SENECA PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR Amount: $15,694.50 SAYER, ROBERT E 163 ALPINE KNOLL, FAIRPORT NY 14550 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 TRAN, HIEU 69 BURROWS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: PEOPLE ...

